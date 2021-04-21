American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,561 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

