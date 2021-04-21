American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,561. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

