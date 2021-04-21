American Electric Power (AEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

