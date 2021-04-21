Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 10,627 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,602,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

