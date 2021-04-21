Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $258.84. 54,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,717. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

