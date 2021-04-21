Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,364. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

