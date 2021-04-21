Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

