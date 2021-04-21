Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ciena by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,190 shares of company stock worth $2,448,902. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

