Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.06). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

KINS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

