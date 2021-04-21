Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report $66.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.01 million and the lowest is $66.28 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $332.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $364.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $372.40 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $432.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NVGS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,043. The firm has a market cap of $559.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Navigator has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

