Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.