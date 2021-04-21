Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report $132.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $132.97 million. Stratasys reported sales of $132.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $557.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

