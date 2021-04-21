Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $64.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.25 million to $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $77.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.54 million to $278.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 408,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

