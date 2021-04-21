Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,608. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.