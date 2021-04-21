Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report sales of $810.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $817.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.80 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

