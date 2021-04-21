Analysts Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post $217.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.50 million. Cloudera reported sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $919.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,284. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

