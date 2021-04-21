Analysts Expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report $400.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.00 million and the highest is $400.50 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Loop Capital upped their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

