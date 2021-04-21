Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report sales of $10.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.97 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $45.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.38 million, with estimates ranging from $52.76 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ELYS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 10,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

