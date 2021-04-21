Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.70 Million

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post $202.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $801.60 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $821.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 545,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,730. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

