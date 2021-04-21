Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. Talend has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

