Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVPKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.