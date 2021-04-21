Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVPKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
