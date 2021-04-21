Analysts Set Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $42.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $35.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

