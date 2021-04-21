Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $173.63

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.85 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

