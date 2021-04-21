Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Prothena by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

