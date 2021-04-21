Analysts Set The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target at $36.75

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

XONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of XONE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. 615,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,267. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter worth about $824,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

