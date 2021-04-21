Analyzing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

80.0% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Storage and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 2 0 2.11 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $229.63, suggesting a potential downside of 16.00%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.21, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

Risk & Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust N/A 1.48% 0.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.85 billion 16.80 $1.52 billion $10.75 25.43 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.82 $226.36 million $2.42 7.88

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.