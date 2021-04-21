Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $109.36 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $109.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00678713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.71 or 0.06920041 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

