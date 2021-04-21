Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 86,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

