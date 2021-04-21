Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,625. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.58 and its 200 day moving average is $318.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Earnings History for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit