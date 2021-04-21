Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,625. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.58 and its 200 day moving average is $318.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

