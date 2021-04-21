APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in APA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in APA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in APA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

