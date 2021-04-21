Apple (AAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

