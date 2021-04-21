Apple (AAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Earnings History for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit