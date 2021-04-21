Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 2,064 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $175.55. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,337. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

