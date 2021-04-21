Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,245 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,269. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

