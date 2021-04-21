Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 12,543 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.