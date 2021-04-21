Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $14.52 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,232 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,947,000 after purchasing an additional 201,523 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 238,084 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,379. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

