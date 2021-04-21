Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB remained flat at $$36.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

