Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Craig Scott Billings Acquires 202 Shares

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Applovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Craig Scott Billings acquired 202 shares of Applovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APP traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 129,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,758. Applovin Co. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

Applovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

