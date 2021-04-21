Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $90,631.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

