ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.19.

Shares of ARX opened at C$7.50 on Monday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.90.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

