ArcBest Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of ARCB opened at $70.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.