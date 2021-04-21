ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

