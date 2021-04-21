Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 3.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.33. 3,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,179,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The firm has a market cap of $991.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

