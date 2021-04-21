Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.67 Million

Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $383.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.57 million and the highest is $398.30 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $369.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 70,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,868. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

