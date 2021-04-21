Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

ARGO stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Argo Group International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

