Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

