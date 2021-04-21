Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

