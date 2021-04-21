Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $860,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

