Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,581 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

