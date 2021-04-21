Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,865.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

