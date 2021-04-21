Arion (ARION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $91,324.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00277271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.97 or 0.01024455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00668908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,972.80 or 0.99858507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,827,667 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

